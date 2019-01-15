ODESSA (AP) – Police in Texas say three deputies were shot and wounded while serving a search warrant at a home in Odessa on Monday night. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says the officers returned fire and one person, believed to be the subject of the search warrant, was killed, though authorities have not said how that person died. Griffis says two of the deputies were shot in the leg and one had a graze wound to the mouth, and all are expected to recover. The sheriff says the search warrant was related to drugs. A second person who was at the home has been taken into custody.