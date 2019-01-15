SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Suicide has been ruled in the death of a woman found with the bodies of two girls in a multimillion-dollar home in an affluent gated community northwest of San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the ruling Monday in the Thursday death of 37-year-old Nichol Olsen. He also says the medical examiner also ruled homicide in the deaths of the two girls, 16-year-old Alexa Montez and a 10-year-old girl whose identity hasn’t been released. Salazar said all three died of gunshot wounds in a home owned by a man the woman was dating who had spent the night at another location.