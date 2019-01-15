Today is Tuesday January 15, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Serena Williams dominates in first round of Australian Open

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams cruised to a first round victory in the Australian Open on Tuesday.

In her first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament since winning the title in 2017 while pregnant, Williams, 37, defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2. The match took just 49 minutes.

Williams will now face Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Serena Williams dominates in first round of Australian Open

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams cruised to a first round victory in the Australian Open on Tuesday.

In her first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament since winning the title in 2017 while pregnant, Williams, 37, defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2. The match took just 49 minutes.

Williams will now face Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement