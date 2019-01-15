MarkRubens/iStock(LONDON) -- Gunfire and an explosion have been reported at a high-end complex in Kenya's capital Tuesday afternoon in what authorities are calling an "attack incident." Video from the scene in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighborhood showed vehicles ablaze and people being carried away. A popular, upscale hotel called the DusitD2 is located in the modern complex that police say was under attack. "We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off," the Kenya Police Service said via Twitter. Story developing... Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

High-end complex in Nairobi under ‘attack,’ police say

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 8:44 am

MarkRubens/iStock(LONDON) -- Gunfire and an explosion have been reported at a high-end complex in Kenya's capital Tuesday afternoon in what authorities are calling an "attack incident."



Video from the scene in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighborhood showed vehicles ablaze and people being carried away. A popular, upscale hotel called the DusitD2 is located in the modern complex that police say was under attack.



"We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off," the Kenya Police Service said via Twitter.



Story developing...



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back