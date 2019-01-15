AMPAS(HOLLYWOOD) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is being accused of trying to block talent from appearing on other awards shows, particularly the Golden Globes, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

“They’ve done it for years,” claims one source, adding that they used to be able to rely on the Golden Globes producers to “smooth things over” so that talent could appear on both shows. That’s no longer the case, adds the insider.

Golden Globes producers trying to book presenters for their telecast between August and the Christmas holiday were reportedly informed by reps that clients of theirs who agreed to present at the Globes would not be asked to present for the Oscars, according to THR. Mary Queen of Scots star Margot Robbie is reportedly among the those who have chosen the Oscars over the Globes.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents the actors and actresses, backed up the accusations in a statement Monday, claiming in a statement to have, “received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy’s graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline.”

The statement continues: “Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognized for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honor these goals. …Actors should be free to accept any offer to participate in industry celebrations.”

The SAG-AFTRA statement ends: “The apparent attempt by the Academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable. …We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action.”

As of Tuesday morning there was no official response from the Motion Picture Academy.

