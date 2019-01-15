Today is Tuesday January 15, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter Parker’s European vacation interrupted by Nick Fury, Jake Gyllenhaal’s magic Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ trailer

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 10:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have just released their first look at the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, titled Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Taking place after the events of April’s Avengers: Endgame — no surprise, considering what happened to Spidey during the world-shattering climax of Avengers: Infinity War — the movie has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker off to Europe on a school trip.

However, the R&R doesn’t last, when Pete’s motor-mouthed pal Ned takes a dart to the neck, put to sleep by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury so that he and the young hero can “finally meet.”

While Parker, his would-be girlfriend M.J., played again by Zendaya, and the rest of their pals continue their trip, however, a villainous being — possibly Hydro-Man — literally throws cold water on their plans. With calamity afoot, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan warns Parker: “You’re all alone, your friends are in trouble, what do you do?”

Apparently, Spidey isn’t all alone: he seems to be getting some help against the wave-controlling baddie from Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.  Mysterio is a magic-wielding Marvel character who in the comics is normally one of Spidey’s enemies.

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned, let slip that Mysterio teams up with Parker in this adventure — though a “heel turn” could always occur, like what happened with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo in the post-credit stinger of Doctor Strange.

A co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Peter Parker’s European vacation interrupted by Nick Fury, Jake Gyllenhaal’s magic Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ trailer

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 10:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have just released their first look at the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, titled Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Taking place after the events of April’s Avengers: Endgame — no surprise, considering what happened to Spidey during the world-shattering climax of Avengers: Infinity War — the movie has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker off to Europe on a school trip.

However, the R&R doesn’t last, when Pete’s motor-mouthed pal Ned takes a dart to the neck, put to sleep by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury so that he and the young hero can “finally meet.”

While Parker, his would-be girlfriend M.J., played again by Zendaya, and the rest of their pals continue their trip, however, a villainous being — possibly Hydro-Man — literally throws cold water on their plans. With calamity afoot, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan warns Parker: “You’re all alone, your friends are in trouble, what do you do?”

Apparently, Spidey isn’t all alone: he seems to be getting some help against the wave-controlling baddie from Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.  Mysterio is a magic-wielding Marvel character who in the comics is normally one of Spidey’s enemies.

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned, let slip that Mysterio teams up with Parker in this adventure — though a “heel turn” could always occur, like what happened with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo in the post-credit stinger of Doctor Strange.

A co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement