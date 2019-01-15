HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston hospital has removed its president and several other leaders following an unusually high number of patient deaths, including a recent case in which a patient died after receiving a transfusion of the wrong blood type. The Houston Chronicle reports that Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center announced the decision to replace its president, Gay Nord, its chief nursing officer and a top physician on Monday. The departures come after an investigation by the newspaper and ProPublica last year documenting problems within the hospital’s heart transplant program. The hospital said in a news release that the leadership changes come in response to several missteps, including the fatal blood transfusion on an emergency room patient. Nord will be replaced by an executive of Catholic Health Initiatives, which owns the hospital.