TYLER — The Great Decisions lecture series makes its annual return to the Tyler Public Library starting Wednesday. According to a news release, for eight weeks, knowledgeable lecturers from various fields of study will discuss current topics facing our world, from U.S.-Mexican relations to cyber security and much more. Each lecture will take place Wednesday from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m, in the Taylor Auditorium. This Wednesday’s topic is “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested.”