SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 168 between County Road 178 and Highway 155 South in Noonday will remain closed to through traffic at least until Friday for repairs. County Engineer Frank Davis said work to repair the concrete box culvert is taking longer than expected. Officials say once work began on Monday, road and bridge crews discovered heavier damage than expected. To avoid potential collapse, Davis said it will take the rest of the week to repair the damage and insert a temporary metal pipe. He added that a permanent concrete box culvert or concrete pipe will be installed there this summer. For now, drivers need to seek alternate routes.