© 2018 Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Light the fuse: Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie have just announced they’re collaborating on 7th and 8th Mission: Impossible adventures, which they’ll shoot back-to-back.

The pair have worked on the billion-dollar franchise since 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which raked in $682.7 million worldwide. Their recent follow-up, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, raked in just over $791 million globally.

According to Cruise’s Twitter, M:I – 7 and M:I – 8 will hit theaters in the summers of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

McQuarrie’s response? Appropriately, “Missions: Accepted.”

