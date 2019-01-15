Today is Tuesday January 15, 2019
Warren Gifts $500,000 to Improve KC Information Technology Infrastructure

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2019 at 3:29 pm
KILGORE — Noted philanthropist and Kilgore College alumnus Kelcy Warren has gifted $500,000 to the college to improve its information technology infrastructure. College officials say the gift will allow KC to provide state-of-the-art technology services to students and faculty. More specifically, the funds will be used to upgrade KC’s wireless networking.
Officials say the gift will also allow students to easily access Open Educational Resources that will help reduce the cost of textbooks. Warren, Chairman and CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, graduated from White Oak High School before attending KC and graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1978.

