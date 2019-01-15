OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in clandestine graves in rural Okfuskee County as part of their search for two missing Texas residents. The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation said Tuesday that police in the central Texas city of Temple had asked for their assistance in the disappearance of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin. Officials in Temple say the two friends were reported missing Jan. 4, and that new information about their disappearance was obtained on Jan. 9. The OSBI says it was asked to assist in the case on Friday. Authorities say the bodies of the man and woman were found in the graves but that their identities will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.