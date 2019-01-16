FORT WORTH (AP) – Five Fort Worth police officers have been fired and two others have been suspended after a suspect’s pleas for medical help while in custody went unheeded, leading to the man’s death. A police statement Tuesday says the officers answering the report of a prowler on July 26 arrested an armed man said to have been trying to break into a house. While en route to the police station, the man began to complain about medical issues, but the officers kept him handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol car without medical aid. Only when he was later found unresponsive did the officers summon an ambulance, and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner concluded the man died of cocaine intoxication.