EL PASO (AP) – Police say a 25-year-old El Paso man has died from wounds incurred when officers shot him during an armed confrontation. An El Paso police statement Tuesday identified the man as Louis Jose Burrus. The fatal episode began before dawn Monday when police received a report of shots fired in an east El Paso residential neighborhood. A vehicle reportedly involved in the incident was found and followed, but the driver refused to stop until he pulled into an apartment complex and crashed into a parked vehicle. Police say Burrus stepped from the pursued vehicle with a handgun, so officers opened fire. No one else was injured. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.