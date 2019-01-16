andresr/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Want to do your part to help out a furloughed federal worker during the government shutdown? How about buying them a beer? PayItFurloughed.com is making it happen. All you've got to do is make a donation to the cause via the website. PayItFurloughed in turn uses your donation to fund partnerships with Washington, D.C.-area local pubs and breweries who then pour a free cold one to any federal worker of legal drinking age who walks in and flashes their federal ID. The PayItFurloughed homepage shows what they say is a "real-time tally of all the beers available." The more donations, the more beers. They also say they're working on partnering with D.C.-area restaurants to also offer free meals to furloughed workers, and plan to both extend the service beyond D.C., and expand the model to provide other services to people in need. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 1,000 beers have been donated, according to a PayItFurloughed tweet. "Donate to the beer fund now," reads the website's homepage. "Stressed-out federal employees and contractors, who are furloughed or working without pay, score free liquid therapy. Small businesses in the nation’s capital hit hard by the shutdown get some relief. And you feel awesome. It’s a win-win-win." Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Furloughed by the government shutdown? Enjoy a free beer

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 5:53 am

andresr/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Want to do your part to help out a furloughed federal worker during the government shutdown? How about buying them a beer?



PayItFurloughed.com is making it happen. All you've got to do is make a donation to the cause via the website. PayItFurloughed in turn uses your donation to fund partnerships with Washington, D.C.-area local pubs and breweries who then pour a free cold one to any federal worker of legal drinking age who walks in and flashes their federal ID.



The PayItFurloughed homepage shows what they say is a "real-time tally of all the beers available." The more donations, the more beers. They also say they're working on partnering with D.C.-area restaurants to also offer free meals to furloughed workers, and plan to both extend the service beyond D.C., and expand the model to provide other services to people in need.



As of Tuesday afternoon, over 1,000 beers have been donated, according to a PayItFurloughed tweet.



"Donate to the beer fund now," reads the website's homepage. "Stressed-out federal employees and contractors, who are furloughed or working without pay, score free liquid therapy. Small businesses in the nation’s capital hit hard by the shutdown get some relief. And you feel awesome. It’s a win-win-win."



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back