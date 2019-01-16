TYLER — The TSA pre-check mobile enrollment will begin Jan. 21 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Initially, the enrollment site was scheduled to be in Tyler through Jan. 25. Because the response was so great, the mobile enrollment center has been extended another week from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1. The TSA pre-check mobile enrollment center will be in the commercial terminal building at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The mobile enrollment center will be located in the baggage claim area in the airport terminal building located at 700 Skyway Blvd. Signage is present to provide location information inside the terminal. Officials said they anticipate no delays as a result of the federal government shutdown. Go to the TSA Website at http://www.tsa.gov for full details to enroll.