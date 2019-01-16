MARSHALL — Marshall police remind you that it’s illegal and dangerous to drive recklessly. This past Monday, police observed numerous vehicles doing “donuts,” passengers riding on top of vehicles and hanging out of vehicles, and other drivers speeding around in the mall parking lot as well as surrounding areas. Three people were arrested. Police say this was an apparent planned gathering among students and friends of victims in a recent fatal accident. Parents are urged to talk to their children about the topic. Police say extra officers will be on patrol January 19 during the funerals. They add that they understand the grief but that reckless driving won’t be tolerated.