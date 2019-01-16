NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The father of the American killed in the attack in Kenya’s capital says his son worked in the complex and often ate at a cafe in the luxury hotel targeted by the gunmen. Jason Spindler’s father, Joseph, says his son grew up in Houston, graduated from the University of Texas, and was enjoying a successful career on Wall Street when he decided that he wanted to develop a model for helping low-income people. Jason Spindler entered the Peace Corps and lived in Peru, where he developed sustainable business models for rural residents. Spindler, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday, later became a founder of I-DEV International and had been living in Kenya for about five years. His father says he worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.