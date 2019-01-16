Today is Wednesday January 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kenya Attack Victim’s Father Talks about His Son

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 12:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The father of the American killed in the attack in Kenya’s capital says his son worked in the complex and often ate at a cafe in the luxury hotel targeted by the gunmen. Jason Spindler’s father, Joseph, says his son grew up in Houston, graduated from the University of Texas, and was enjoying a successful career on Wall Street when he decided that he wanted to develop a model for helping low-income people. Jason Spindler entered the Peace Corps and lived in Peru, where he developed sustainable business models for rural residents. Spindler, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday, later became a founder of I-DEV International and had been living in Kenya for about five years. His father says he worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.

Kenya Attack Victim’s Father Talks about His Son

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 12:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The father of the American killed in the attack in Kenya’s capital says his son worked in the complex and often ate at a cafe in the luxury hotel targeted by the gunmen. Jason Spindler’s father, Joseph, says his son grew up in Houston, graduated from the University of Texas, and was enjoying a successful career on Wall Street when he decided that he wanted to develop a model for helping low-income people. Jason Spindler entered the Peace Corps and lived in Peru, where he developed sustainable business models for rural residents. Spindler, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday, later became a founder of I-DEV International and had been living in Kenya for about five years. His father says he worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement