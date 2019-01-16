AUSTIN (AP) – A public transit agency in Central Texas is letting federal workers ride for free during the partial government shutdown. Capital Metro in Austin on Wednesday began allowing all federal government employees to ride free for the duration of the shutdown, which began Dec. 22. A Capital Metro statement estimates the U.S. government employs about 13,000 workers in the Austin area. Federal employees need to show their government identification in order to avoid paying fares on Capital Metro. Capital Metro services include bus and rail operations.