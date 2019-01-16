TYLER — South Fleishel Ave. in Tyler will be closed to traffic from East Eighth Street to East Sixth Street (depicted by the black arrow; the diagonal street is Beckham Avenue) from Wednesday, Jan. 16, until Monday, Sept. 30. That’s in order to complete the construction of the Fleishel Avenue Drainage Improvement Project. People living in the project area will be able to access their homes throughout the construction of the project. The proposed Detour Route is Magnolia Drive to Skyline Street to South Fleishel Avenue.