TBS(NEW YORK) — TBS is giving fans a sneak peak at the hilarious second season of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s comedy The Last O.G.

The series, co-created by Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele, stars Morgan as Tray, who returns to his native Brooklyn, New York after serving a 15 years in prison — only to struggle to assimilate into a radically changed society.

Haddish plays Shay, Tray’s ex-girlfriend now married with twins, whom Tray soon learns are his children.

In new Season 2 trailer, Tray decides to goes all in on his dreams of becoming a chef. “I’m am ex-con making a contribution,” he says. “My food is bringing all these people together.”

The second season guest stars include Method Man, Rev Run, Talib Kweli and Rakim, Bresha Webb and more.

The Last O.G. returns April 2 on TBS.

