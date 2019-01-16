Today is Wednesday January 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back and funnier than ever in season 2 trailer of ‘The Last O.G.’

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TBS(NEW YORK) — TBS is giving fans a sneak peak at the hilarious second season of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s comedy The Last O.G.

The series, co-created by Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele, stars Morgan as Tray, who returns to his native Brooklyn, New York after serving a 15 years in prison — only to struggle to assimilate into a radically changed society.

Haddish plays Shay, Tray’s ex-girlfriend now married with twins, whom Tray soon learns are his children.

In new Season 2 trailer, Tray decides to goes all in on his dreams of becoming a chef. “I’m am ex-con making a contribution,” he says. “My food is bringing all these people together.”

The second season guest stars include Method Man, Rev Run, Talib Kweli and Rakim, Bresha Webb and more.

The Last O.G. returns April 2 on TBS.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back and funnier than ever in season 2 trailer of ‘The Last O.G.’

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TBS(NEW YORK) — TBS is giving fans a sneak peak at the hilarious second season of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s comedy The Last O.G.

The series, co-created by Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele, stars Morgan as Tray, who returns to his native Brooklyn, New York after serving a 15 years in prison — only to struggle to assimilate into a radically changed society.

Haddish plays Shay, Tray’s ex-girlfriend now married with twins, whom Tray soon learns are his children.

In new Season 2 trailer, Tray decides to goes all in on his dreams of becoming a chef. “I’m am ex-con making a contribution,” he says. “My food is bringing all these people together.”

The second season guest stars include Method Man, Rev Run, Talib Kweli and Rakim, Bresha Webb and more.

The Last O.G. returns April 2 on TBS.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement