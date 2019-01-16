TYLER — The Tyler Police Financial Crimes Unit is warning small businesses that cash payroll checks to be aware of a group of Hispanic males who are cashing fake payroll checks on an account that did not issue the check. According to a news release, investigators have received reports of several cases in which the suspects have cashed a payroll check, all from the same company name: Certified Roses. The company name is a legitimate company, but the checks were forged using the correct bank and check numbers. If you come in contact with these payroll checks from Certified Roses, contact the company for verification before cashing.