FBI arrests Georgia man for allegedly plotting to attack the White House

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2019 at 5:05 pm

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(ATLANTA) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in Georgia who they are accusing of plotting to attack several prominent locations in Washington, D.C., including the White House.



Hasher Jallal Taheb had been under investigation by the FBI as part of a sting operation, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday.



