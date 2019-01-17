Columbia Pictures/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A day after learning that a new Ghostbusters movie directed by original helmer Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason, is in the works, comes the the first teaser-trailer.

The video opens with a shot of an eerie looking shed on a dark, stormy night. As spooky music plays — the opening notes from Elmer Bernstein’s score of the original film — the camera moves closer and closer to the building, where we see a tarp covering what turns out to be the iconic Ghostbusters vehicle, Ecto-1, used in the original films to carry our ghost-busting heroes around the Big Apple.

The teaser ends with the unmistakable sound of the ‘busters’ tool of their trade, a nuclear accelerator, firing up, timed to the appearance of the legend: “2020.”

Producers have been mum on the plot of the new film, which is set to begin shooting in the summer with an eye toward a summer 2020 release. There’s also no word on whether any of the original Ghostbusters stars will return for the new flick, although two — Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson — have expressed an interest.

Aykroyd, who played Dr. Ray Stantz in the 1984 movie and its 1989 sequel, replied to Reitman’s Twitter post revealing the teaser with “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call #GB20.”

Hudson, who portrayed Winston Zeddemore, added to Aykroyd’s reply with “Bigger than a 100-ft marshmallow man!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.