HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old child was fatally shot by a 9-year-old cousin while playing with a gun they found in a northwest Houston apartment. No names have been released. Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson called the Wednesday shooting a “tragic accident” and said the cousin cannot be charged because state law does not allow charges for anyone younger than 10. Police say investigators are trying to determine how the children got the gun and that the Harris County district attorney will decide whether parents or guardians face charges in the shooting.