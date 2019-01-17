Today is Thursday January 17, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

9-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Cousin

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old child was fatally shot by a 9-year-old cousin while playing with a gun they found in a northwest Houston apartment. No names have been released. Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson called the Wednesday shooting a “tragic accident” and said the cousin cannot be charged because state law does not allow charges for anyone younger than 10. Police say investigators are trying to determine how the children got the gun and that the Harris County district attorney will decide whether parents or guardians face charges in the shooting.

9-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Cousin

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old child was fatally shot by a 9-year-old cousin while playing with a gun they found in a northwest Houston apartment. No names have been released. Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson called the Wednesday shooting a “tragic accident” and said the cousin cannot be charged because state law does not allow charges for anyone younger than 10. Police say investigators are trying to determine how the children got the gun and that the Harris County district attorney will decide whether parents or guardians face charges in the shooting.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement