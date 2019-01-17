Viral UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi speaks out on “GMA”

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 8:06 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi has taken the mat and world by storm.



The 21-year-old tumbled into viral history with a floor routine full of gravity-defying flips and perfect landings. The routine, which scored a perfect 10, has been viewed more than 39 million times.

Ohashi, along with her coach, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Thursday to speak about the routine and her love for the sport. Watch her appearance on GMA below:

