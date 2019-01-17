Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made history from beyond the arc Wednesday night. In the Warriors’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry knocked down nine 3-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to sink eight or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games. Curry finished the game with 41 points, helping the Warriors beat the Pelicans, 147-140. Another NBA record was also set during Wednesday night’s game: A total of 43 3-pointers were made between both teams, marking the most ever in a single game. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Stephen Curry makes history with third straight game of eight or more 3-pointers

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 8:38 am

Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made history from beyond the arc Wednesday night.



In the Warriors’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry knocked down nine 3-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to sink eight or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games.



Curry finished the game with 41 points, helping the Warriors beat the Pelicans, 147-140.



Another NBA record was also set during Wednesday night’s game: A total of 43 3-pointers were made between both teams, marking the most ever in a single game.



