Eric McCandless/Freeform(LOS ANGELES) — Happy Birthday Betty White! The iconic Golden Girls actress turns 97 years old today.

Her rep tells Us Weekly the always-active star is spending her special day with some poker buddies.

“In [the] evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades,” the rep says of her birthday plans.

And when she blows out the candles on her birthday cake, the veteran star has just one wish: “[Betty is] waiting for Robert Redford to call!” her rep says.

“Betty is feeling great,” adds the rep, and she “still loves to work and offers keeping coming in.”

White previously appeared in the TV series Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015 and has been seen in TV guest appearances as recently as last year.

While being honored at the Emmy Awards last year, White told the crowd, “Little did I dream that I would be here and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business, that you’re putting up with me.”

She continued, “I’m thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay with a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home!”

