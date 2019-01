TYLER — 23-year-old Dianna Henderson gets 25 years in prison in a Tyler drug case. Officials say Henderson was found sleeping in her bedroom with 48 rocks of crack under her pillow at a home on Oakwood Drive that had been under investigation. Also found: a loaded hangun, a drug scale, cash from drug sales, and a cellphone containing text messages of her transactions. Prior to sentencing, Henderson had pleaded guilty to delivery of crack cocaine.