Rawpixel/iStock(NEW YORK) -- This year, Good Morning America is bringing you the exclusive Indie Beauty Expo's "Best in Show" 2018 winners.



Indie Beauty Expo was founded by celebrity esthetician Jillian Wright and entrepreneur Nader Naeymi-Rad in 2015 to "recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them." The expo started in New York and has since been expanded to Los Angeles, Dallas and London.



Wright told GMA her goal is to get, "better made beauty into the hands of more people at all different price points."



She also hopes the expos are a place to, "educate people on how they can upgrade their skin care and body routine without necessarily breaking the bank."



More than 280 brands and 350 products were nominated for the 30 categories, from best moisturizer to best clean ingredient brand.



The nominees were selected from those exhibited at the 2018 Indie Beauty Expo shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York or London.



According to the Indie Beauty Media Group, a panel of professional beauty experts evaluated the products based on, "functionality, efficacy, texture, durability, packaging, scent, ingredients, performance, design and social responsibility."



For more information on these winning products and where to purchase the full collection made up of more that $1,000 worth of products, visit Indie Beauty Expo.



BEST BAR SOAP



Winner: Level Naturals

Vanilla + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap

Price: $8



Soothe your soul with the sweet and smoky sensation of warm vanilla and a deep cleanse of dark charcoal. Pure plant oils and extracts help to relax the senses while detoxing the body.



Nominees: Ari Rose™, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Cosmydor, Indie Goat Soap, The Seaweed Bath Company, Vervan, Woodlot



BEST BATH PRODUCT



Winner: HoneyBelle



Nominees: Enfusia, Holistic Hemp Company, Kanya Life, Laki Naturals, Level Naturals, Magic Organic Apothecary, Makana, Olverum, Shea Terra Organics, The Seaweed Bath Company, Verdant Alchemy



BEST BODY MOISTURIZER



Winner: Restorsea

Retexturizing Body Butter

Price: $120



Specially formulated to provide instant relief and comfort as well as intense, long-lasting nourishment to the most dehydrated areas of the body such as feet, elbows and knees.



Nominees: Ayuna, Basd Bodycare, Ellie Bianca, Kanya Life, Kreyol Essence, Mademoiselle Provence, Max and Me, Olive + M, OSEA Malibu, Pistache

BEST BODY SCRUB



Winner: SpaRitual

Instinctual Sand Scrub

Price: $49



Harnessing the rejuvenating powers of Bora Bora White Sand and Volcanic Black Sand, the scrub effectively exfoliates skin, while a blend of organic Moroccan Argan Oil and Coconut Oil deliver a veil of essential moisture.



Nominees: Evolve Beauty, First Salt After Rain, Fytt Beauty, Laki Naturals, Sumbody, True Wild Botanics, Visha



BEST CLEAN INGREDIENT BRAND



Winner: Province Apothecary



Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Ayuna, Blüh Alchemy, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Ere Perez, Ethique, Fitglow Beauty, Innersense Organic,Beauty, Kaibae, Kanai, Max and Me, Pangea Organics, Shaffali, Shea Terra Organics, Tracie Martyn, YuYo Botantics



BEST COLOR COSMETICS



Winner: Ere Perez

Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint

Price: $25



A vegan lip and cheek tint that adds a natural pop of color to your complexion.



Nominees: Ellis Faas, Fitglow Beauty, Gabriel Cosmetics, Hue Noir, Jane Iredale, Jet Cosmetics, RealHer, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co

BEST DEODORANT



Winner: Brother’s Artisan Oil

Artisan Oil Deodorant

Price: $24



Be confident in every hot circumstance with Brothers Artisan Oil Deodorant in Jasmine & Geranium. Made with natural ingredients that truly work.



Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, Cleo & Coco, EiR NYC, Ethique, Everyday for Everybody, Evolve Beauty, FatCo, Honestly Phresh, Kanai, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Little Moon Essentials, Smarty Pits, Sumbody, Type A, WAY OF WILL, Zatik

BEST EYE MAKEUP



Winner: Elate

Elate Cosmetics Essential Mascara

Price: $28



Whether it’s a long day at the office, an afternoon of downward dog, or a night out dancing, this is the only mascara you’ll ever need.



Nominees: Able, Au Naturale Cosmetics, Clove + Hallow, Ere Perez, Fitglow, Jane Iredale, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya

BEST EYE TREATMENT



Winner: Beauty By Earth



Nominees: Anjali MD, Blüh Alchemy, Circ cell, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Jenetiqa, Olive + M, Restorsea, Zatik



BEST FACE MASK



Winner: Apoem



Nominees: Aveseena, Cocoon Apothecary, Evolve Beauty, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Lovinah, O’o Hawaii, Pangea Organics, Ranavat Botanics, Shaffali, Shunly, SpaScriptions, taila, Terra Beauty Bars

BEST FACIAL CLEANSER



Winner: Crave Skincare, Code of Harmony



Nominees: Alder New York, Amaranthum, Bryt Skincare, Coco Ensoleille, Emma Hardie, FREEDOM Naturals, Moss Skincare, O’o Hawaii, Sahara, Rose, Scändic, Shunly, SkinKick, Snow Fox



BEST FACIAL MOISTURIZER



Winner: Restorsea



Nominees: Amaranthum, AveSeena, Cannabliss Organic, Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results, Ethique, Herin, OSEA Malibu, Primal Dermam, Skin Dewi, Snow Fox, Venn



BEST FACIAL SCRUB



Winner: O’o Hawaii

Bird Seed Detoxifying Face Scrub

Price: $95



As the Hawaiian O'o bird would forage for wild seeds, fruits and exotic nuts, our Birdseed Detoxifying Face Scrub features a foraged collection of Hawaiian nutrients that have been formulated into exfoliation magic.



Nominees: Awake Organics, Aavrani, Blüh Alchemy, Kanai, Krisana Vigus, LANATURALE COSMETICS, Pure Nut, Seaweed Bath Company, Shaffali, SkinKick



BEST FACIAL SERUM/OIL



Winner: Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results



Nominees: Aveseena, Black Chicken Remedies, Blüh Alchemy, Carter and Jane, Code of Harmony, Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, Everyday for, Everybody, Immunocologie, Le Prunier, Naya, Skin Authority, Skin Dewi, Sunia K., The Sunscreen Company, Undefined Beauty



BEST FOOT CARE



Winner: Way of Will



Nominees: Balade en Provence, IYOU, Parodi, Sparitual



BEST FRAGRANCE



Winner: Flora Remedia



Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, LUA Skincare, Raw Chemistry, Raw Spirit, The LyfeStyle Company, The Sage LifeStyle, Villa of the Mysteries, Zodica



BEST GYM PRODUCT



Winner: Sweat Cosmetics

Skin-Balancing Cleansing Towelettes



Price: $20



Cleanse and balance your skin on the go with these vitamin and mineral-enriched towelettes from Sweat Cosmetics.



Nominees: Alka Glam, Ducalm, EiR NYC, Hum Nutrition, Jane Iredale, Ogee, Olika, SPHYNX, Yuni Beauty

BEST HAIRSTYLING PRODUCT



Winner: Eleni and Chris



Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, ECRU, From Molly With Love, Groh, Copperhed, ikoo, Innersense Organic Beauty, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Loba, Mane, Spoolies, TruHair, Velvette Organics

BEST HAND CREAM



Winner: Elvis & Elvin



Nominees: Balade en Provence, EssenHerb, Gallinee, Karite, Lifetherapy, Mademoiselle Provence, Marin Bee, Parodi, Vervan, Yuni Beauty

BEST IMPULSE BUY



Winner: Olika

Birdie Boy Band



Price: $24.99



Birdie’s function is to help you stay clean. He is 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide. Birdie contains two level of cleaning power: a spray and wipes. Birdie is TSA friendly containing 20 mL of sanitizing liquid.



Nominees: Beauty Steep, Flickable Lip Glosses, Glamcor, Indaia, Kiss Your Cravings Goodbye, Make Up Eraser, My Magic Mud, Petitie Amie, PMD Beauty, Prana SpaCeuticals, SPHYNX, The Good Patch, The Mighty Patch, The Vanity Project



BEST INGESTIBLE



Winner: Hum Nutrition

Daily Cleanse



Price: $25



Helps clear your skin & body from toxins. Cleanses your skin, liver, bowel, kidneys and lungs.



Nominees: Hair Detox, Holistic Hemp Company, La Sirène (Marine Collagen), Ora Organic, SkinTe, The Tonik, Vital Proteins, FiTONIC

BEST LIP COLOR



Winner: Ogee

Ogee Sculpted Tinted Lip Oil



Price: $26



A silky, solid blend of organic cold-pressed Jojoba Oil and Butters that melt instantly onto lips to moisturize and nourish, with an emollient layer of beauty-enhancing, buildable natural color.



Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Axiology, CLE, CLOVE+HALLOW, ECRU, Fitglow Beauty, Hickey Lipsticks, Impromptu, Luk Beautifoods, Muskaan, Nude Envie, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co.

BEST MEN'S GROOMING



Winner: Big Boy

Big Boy Beard Balm



Price: $30



The highest quality Beard Balm handcrafted in Sicily, in an Artisan Lab near Palermo.



Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, AndMetics, Brayden, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Groh, Hair Detox, Malechemy, Raw Chemistry, Vitruvian Man, Way of Will



BEST NAIL POLISH



Winner: SpaRitual

Nail Lacquer



Price: $12



SpaRitual Nail Lacquer gives your nails a classic appearance with long-wear.



Nominees: Dermalect Cosmeceuticals, Gloss Naturals, *hype nail, Karma Organic Spa, Piggy Paint, Sara Elizabeth



BEST ORAL CARE



Winner: Alka-White Mouthwash LLC.

Alka-White Alkaline Mouthwash Tablet



Price: $19.99



Rinsing and brushing with the portable effervescent tablets increases salivary pH to create an alkaline oral environment, which strengthens enamel, freshens breath, and makes teeth less sensitive.



Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, First Salt After Rain, My Magic Mud, Pursonic, Terra Beauty Bars, The Vanity Project, VIP Smiles Dentistry



BEST PACKAGING DESIGN



Winner: Girl Undiscovered

Stumbled Across Paradise Face Mask



Price: $45



Our velvety, energizing exfoliant mask has been formulated to leave your skin blissfully radiant and renewed.



Nominees: Alder New York, Arôms Natur Skincare, Cannabliss Organic, Everyday for Everybody, Flora Remedia, O’o Hawaii, Olika, The Sage, LifeStyle, Zodica



BEST SHAMPOO/CONDITIONER



Winner: Groh



Nominees: ECRU, Eleni and Chris, Elvis + Elvin, Ethique, Innersense Organic Beauty, Lena Japon, Loba Mane, Marinella, Ola Tropical, Apothecary, Sumbody

BEST SHEET MASK



Winner: When



Nominees: AVARELLE, Bawdy, Bio Republic, Eleni and Chris, Elvis & Elvin, Florapy Beauty, FROWNIES, IYOU, Kaibae, KNESKO, Knours, MidFlower, Milu, Petite Amie, Snow Fox

BEST SPF



Winner: Prep Cosmetics



Nominees: Beauty By Earth, DNARenewal, EiR NYC, Everyday for Everybody, KlenSkin, Love Sun Body, Moss Skincare, New Heights Naturals, Prana SpaCeuticals, Sara Elizabeth, UnSun, Zatik

BEST UNIQUE INGREDIENT



Winner: Sahajan



Nominees: Adsorb, Cannabliss Organic, IYOU, Kreyol Essence, Lavigne, Lovinah, Magic Organic Apothecary, Naya, Pili Ani, Restorsea, Science Serum, Temana Skincare, Venn, Zaman Skincare



