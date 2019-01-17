Indie Beauty Expo’s Best in Show 2018 winners include Hum Nutrition, Apoem and more
Posted/updated on:
January 17, 2019 at
10:55 am
Rawpixel/iStock(NEW YORK) -- This year, Good Morning America is bringing you the exclusive Indie Beauty Expo's "Best in Show" 2018 winners.
Indie Beauty Expo was founded by celebrity esthetician Jillian Wright and entrepreneur Nader Naeymi-Rad in 2015 to "recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them." The expo started in New York and has since been expanded to Los Angeles, Dallas and London.
Wright told GMA her goal is to get, "better made beauty into the hands of more people at all different price points."
She also hopes the expos are a place to, "educate people on how they can upgrade their skin care and body routine without necessarily breaking the bank."
More than 280 brands and 350 products were nominated for the 30 categories, from best moisturizer to best clean ingredient brand.
The nominees were selected from those exhibited at the 2018 Indie Beauty Expo shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York or London.
According to the Indie Beauty Media Group, a panel of professional beauty experts evaluated the products based on, "functionality, efficacy, texture, durability, packaging, scent, ingredients, performance, design and social responsibility."
For more information on these winning products and where to purchase the full collection made up of more that $1,000 worth of products, visit Indie Beauty Expo. BEST BAR SOAP
Winner: Level Naturals Vanilla + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
Price: $8
Soothe your soul with the sweet and smoky sensation of warm vanilla and a deep cleanse of dark charcoal. Pure plant oils and extracts help to relax the senses while detoxing the body.
Nominees: Ari Rose™, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Cosmydor, Indie Goat Soap, The Seaweed Bath Company, Vervan, Woodlot
BEST BATH PRODUCT
Winner: HoneyBelle
Nominees: Enfusia, Holistic Hemp Company, Kanya Life, Laki Naturals, Level Naturals, Magic Organic Apothecary, Makana, Olverum, Shea Terra Organics, The Seaweed Bath Company, Verdant Alchemy
BEST BODY MOISTURIZER
Winner: Restorsea Retexturizing Body Butter
Price: $120
Specially formulated to provide instant relief and comfort as well as intense, long-lasting nourishment to the most dehydrated areas of the body such as feet, elbows and knees.
Nominees: Ayuna, Basd Bodycare, Ellie Bianca, Kanya Life, Kreyol Essence, Mademoiselle Provence, Max and Me, Olive + M, OSEA Malibu, Pistache
BEST BODY SCRUB
Winner: SpaRitual Instinctual Sand Scrub
Price: $49
Harnessing the rejuvenating powers of Bora Bora White Sand and Volcanic Black Sand, the scrub effectively exfoliates skin, while a blend of organic Moroccan Argan Oil and Coconut Oil deliver a veil of essential moisture.
Nominees: Evolve Beauty, First Salt After Rain, Fytt Beauty, Laki Naturals, Sumbody, True Wild Botanics, Visha
BEST CLEAN INGREDIENT BRAND
Winner: Province Apothecary
Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Ayuna, Blüh Alchemy, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Ere Perez, Ethique, Fitglow Beauty, Innersense Organic,Beauty, Kaibae, Kanai, Max and Me, Pangea Organics, Shaffali, Shea Terra Organics, Tracie Martyn, YuYo Botantics
BEST COLOR COSMETICS
Winner: Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint
Price: $25
A vegan lip and cheek tint that adds a natural pop of color to your complexion.
Nominees: Ellis Faas, Fitglow Beauty, Gabriel Cosmetics, Hue Noir, Jane Iredale, Jet Cosmetics, RealHer, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co
Be confident in every hot circumstance with Brothers Artisan Oil Deodorant in Jasmine & Geranium. Made with natural ingredients that truly work.
Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, Cleo & Coco, EiR NYC, Ethique, Everyday for Everybody, Evolve Beauty, FatCo, Honestly Phresh, Kanai, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Little Moon Essentials, Smarty Pits, Sumbody, Type A, WAY OF WILL, Zatik
BEST EYE MAKEUP
Winner: Elate Elate Cosmetics Essential Mascara
Price: $28
Whether it’s a long day at the office, an afternoon of downward dog, or a night out dancing, this is the only mascara you’ll ever need.
Nominees: Able, Au Naturale Cosmetics, Clove + Hallow, Ere Perez, Fitglow, Jane Iredale, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya
BEST EYE TREATMENT
Winner: Beauty By Earth
Nominees: Anjali MD, Blüh Alchemy, Circ cell, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Jenetiqa, Olive + M, Restorsea, Zatik BEST FACE MASK
Winner: O’o Hawaii Bird Seed Detoxifying Face Scrub
Price: $95
As the Hawaiian O'o bird would forage for wild seeds, fruits and exotic nuts, our Birdseed Detoxifying Face Scrub features a foraged collection of Hawaiian nutrients that have been formulated into exfoliation magic.
Nominees: Aveseena, Black Chicken Remedies, Blüh Alchemy, Carter and Jane, Code of Harmony, Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, Everyday for, Everybody, Immunocologie, Le Prunier, Naya, Skin Authority, Skin Dewi, Sunia K., The Sunscreen Company, Undefined Beauty
BEST FOOT CARE
Winner: Way of Will
Nominees: Balade en Provence, IYOU, Parodi, Sparitual
BEST FRAGRANCE
Winner: Flora Remedia
Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, LUA Skincare, Raw Chemistry, Raw Spirit, The LyfeStyle Company, The Sage LifeStyle, Villa of the Mysteries, Zodica
Birdie’s function is to help you stay clean. He is 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide. Birdie contains two level of cleaning power: a spray and wipes. Birdie is TSA friendly containing 20 mL of sanitizing liquid.
Nominees: Beauty Steep, Flickable Lip Glosses, Glamcor, Indaia, Kiss Your Cravings Goodbye, Make Up Eraser, My Magic Mud, Petitie Amie, PMD Beauty, Prana SpaCeuticals, SPHYNX, The Good Patch, The Mighty Patch, The Vanity Project
BEST INGESTIBLE
Winner: Hum Nutrition Daily Cleanse
Price: $25
Helps clear your skin & body from toxins. Cleanses your skin, liver, bowel, kidneys and lungs.
Nominees: Hair Detox, Holistic Hemp Company, La Sirène (Marine Collagen), Ora Organic, SkinTe, The Tonik, Vital Proteins, FiTONIC
BEST LIP COLOR
Winner: Ogee Ogee Sculpted Tinted Lip Oil
Price: $26
A silky, solid blend of organic cold-pressed Jojoba Oil and Butters that melt instantly onto lips to moisturize and nourish, with an emollient layer of beauty-enhancing, buildable natural color.
Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Axiology, CLE, CLOVE+HALLOW, ECRU, Fitglow Beauty, Hickey Lipsticks, Impromptu, Luk Beautifoods, Muskaan, Nude Envie, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co.
BEST MEN'S GROOMING
Winner: Big Boy Big Boy Beard Balm
Price: $30
The highest quality Beard Balm handcrafted in Sicily, in an Artisan Lab near Palermo.
Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, AndMetics, Brayden, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Groh, Hair Detox, Malechemy, Raw Chemistry, Vitruvian Man, Way of Will
BEST NAIL POLISH
Winner: SpaRitual Nail Lacquer
Price: $12
SpaRitual Nail Lacquer gives your nails a classic appearance with long-wear.
Nominees: Dermalect Cosmeceuticals, Gloss Naturals, *hype nail, Karma Organic Spa, Piggy Paint, Sara Elizabeth
