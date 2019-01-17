Today is Thursday January 17, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Official Named Tennessee’s New Education Commissioner

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Incoming Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has looked to Texas to find his state education commissioner. The Republican governor-elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Texas Education Agency chief deputy commissioner of academics Penny Schwinn will lead the Tennessee Department of Education. Lee has advocated for school choice, but hasn’t released detailed policy priorities yet. Lee’s team touted Schwinn’s role in transforming the assessment program in Texas, expanding externships and focusing on career readiness. Lee’s inauguration is Saturday.

Texas Official Named Tennessee’s New Education Commissioner

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2019 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Incoming Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has looked to Texas to find his state education commissioner. The Republican governor-elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Texas Education Agency chief deputy commissioner of academics Penny Schwinn will lead the Tennessee Department of Education. Lee has advocated for school choice, but hasn’t released detailed policy priorities yet. Lee’s team touted Schwinn’s role in transforming the assessment program in Texas, expanding externships and focusing on career readiness. Lee’s inauguration is Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement