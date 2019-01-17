NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Incoming Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has looked to Texas to find his state education commissioner. The Republican governor-elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Texas Education Agency chief deputy commissioner of academics Penny Schwinn will lead the Tennessee Department of Education. Lee has advocated for school choice, but hasn’t released detailed policy priorities yet. Lee’s team touted Schwinn’s role in transforming the assessment program in Texas, expanding externships and focusing on career readiness. Lee’s inauguration is Saturday.