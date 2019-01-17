LONGVIEW — A winter weekend favorite returns to build and fulfill vacation dreams and engage kids in interactive fun. The East Texas Boat and RV Show opens from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center. The show continues from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is an initiative of the Longview Chamber of Commerce. Kids Adventure Camp will feature new attractions and the Gamesters Paradise bus will be ready. You can check the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for additional information.