Bhad Bhabie turns viral status and 15.7 million followers into $900,000 beauty deal

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- After her unforgettable Dr. Phil appearance and the birth of her famous line, "Cash me outside," Danielle Bregoli — who is better known as Bhad Bhabie — has kicked off 2019 with a major beauty deal.



Copycatbeauty.com, an online cosmetics store for beauty obsessives on a budget, officially announced Bregoli as the new face of the company this week.



“CopyCatBeauty.com is excited to be working with Bhad Bhabie," the brand wrote in an official statement. "We chose Danielle for our brand because she speaks to an entire generation, and doesn’t believe in hype and overpaying. Danielle is in it to be a visionary not just for the money."



“I’m excited to work with CopyCatBeauty.com," Bregoli said in a statement. "When I was sent the product to try, I started using it all the time, so working with them just makes sense."



On first glance at the site, you'll probably notice an array of eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes, skincare and budget-friendly versions of staple brand name products, such as Too Faced, Urban Decay and Stila for up to 90 percent off.



The brand also released a video of the 15-year-old rap star showing off some of the products, which are available now.



