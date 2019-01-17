TYLER — Tyler Junior College Chancellor Dr. Mike Metke announced Thursday at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting that he plans to retire effective June 30. Metke is the sixth President/Chancellor to lead TJC in its 92-plus-year history and is in his 12th year at the helm. His retirement will conclude a career of more than 44 years in education. In a letter sent to all TJC employees, Metke noted that the time is right for transition. Metke says leaving TJC is harder than he ever imagined — but he added that he and wife Donna will remain involved and be TJC’s top supporters. According to a news release, just a few accomplishments under Metke’s leadership include the college’s largest capital campaign, support and funding for baccalaureate degrees, and a revitalized Presidential Honors Program. The TJC board will conduct a nationwide search for his successor.