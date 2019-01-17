WHITEHOUSE – Whitehouse police have arrested a man on drug charges in connection to a November 2018 burglary at the home of an off-duty police officer. According to our news partner KETK, 19-year-old Benjamin Stacey of Tyler turned himself in Thursday to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officers called to the Whitehouse residence last November found that the homeowner, Longview Police Lt. Paul Hickey, had two people, including Stacey, detained and handcuffed. Officials say Stacey was searched and that narcotics, along with a stolen handgun, were found to be in his possession. Upon further investigation, Whitehouse police charged Stacey with manufacture and delivery of several drugs. Stacey’s combined bonds total over $500,000.