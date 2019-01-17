TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens are on the lookout for Cody Keaton Kovarik for evading in a vehicle, evading arrest/detention and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officials say Kovarik has recently been involved in two high speed chases. If you know Kovarik’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903 566-6600. Authorities say you shouldn’t try to apprehend this suspect since he has reportedly shown signs of recklessness and disregarding the safety of others.