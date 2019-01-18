Kellogg’s(NEW YORK) -- Kellogg’s has created a limited-edition Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal that will be rolling onto shelves nationwide before Easter. The cereal is inspired by the popular chick and bunny-shaped Easter treat. The sweet whole grain cereal will mimic Peep’s traditional springtime colors, while marshmallows that look like mini-versions of Peeps themselves will be sprinkled throughout. The cereal will only be offered until supplies last. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

