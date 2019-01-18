CYPRESS (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two women in a suburban Houston church parking lot, killing one of them, and then fleeing to a hotel has been found dead inside a room there. The body of 62-year-old Arthur Edigin was found by Harris County sheriff’s deputies early Friday, several hours after he was tracked to the room by investigators and a standoff ensued. Sheriff’s authorities said in social media posts that Edigin is suspected of firing several rounds Thursday evening into a vehicle carrying the two women outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress. A sheriff’s spokesman said the dead woman is believed to be the suspect’s 66-year-old estranged wife, the wounded woman is his daughter and the shooting was the outgrowth of a domestic dispute.