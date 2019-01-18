TYLER – Local dignitaries made it official Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Tyler’s longest airport runway. The city had announced a little over a month ago that Tyler Pounds Regional Airport had fully opened Runway 4-22. The new extended length of the runway is 8,330 feet. Construction to rehabilitate, widen and lengthen the runway began four years ago. The runway pavement section includes 14 inches of concrete placed over 12 inches of a heavy base section. The runway is now capable of carrying much heavier loads and provides extended length for landing and takeoffs. In total, the budgeted cost for the project was about $48 million, with 90% of the cost covered through Federal Aviation Administration grants. The airport is currently working with the FAA to receive funding to rebuild the taxiway going towards the runaway.