LONGVIEW – The lone suspect in a New Year’s Eve 2017 shooting death in Kilgore who was captured this month in Gary, Indiana, has been extradited to Gregg County. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The Longview News Journal reported that Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, was arrested by federal authorities in Gary January 8. Kilgore police said the Gregg County Sheriff’s office received a tip a day earlier on where he could be found. That information was forwarded to the U.S. Marshals office. Scott was wanted for the death of Tracy Lynn Reedy, 50. She was found shot to death on a sidewalk at The Village on Meadowgreen Drive apartments in Kilgore.