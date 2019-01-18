TYLER – The man police say is responsible for stealing more than $60,000 worth of jewelry from a Tyler store while posing as a delivery driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Last March, then 49-year-old James Albert Oliver of Longview was arrested at a Longview motel in the December 2017 heist. Investigators say it was Oliver, wearing what appeared to be a UPS uniform, who took a package of jewelry from the Zales store on South Broadway, and then fled.