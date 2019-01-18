Today is Friday January 18, 2019
Two Men Dead after Shooting in Parking Lot of Fort Worth Store

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2019 at 3:46 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Police say two men have died after being shot while in the parking lot of a North Texas home improvement store. Fort Worth police on Friday tweeted that officers were searching for at least one person who was inside a vehicle that drove away following the shootings. Police didn’t immediately say who was believed to have opened fire or a possible motive for Thursday’s night’s gunfire in the parking lot of a Home Depot. Police say the two men who were shot had approached a parked vehicle, then gunfire broke out and the vehicle drove off. Further details weren’t immediately available.

FORT WORTH (AP) – Police say two men have died after being shot while in the parking lot of a North Texas home improvement store. Fort Worth police on Friday tweeted that officers were searching for at least one person who was inside a vehicle that drove away following the shootings. Police didn’t immediately say who was believed to have opened fire or a possible motive for Thursday’s night’s gunfire in the parking lot of a Home Depot. Police say the two men who were shot had approached a parked vehicle, then gunfire broke out and the vehicle drove off. Further details weren’t immediately available.

