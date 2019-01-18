Today is Friday January 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Officers Catch Dual High-Speed Chase Suspect

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Law officers Friday caught a suspect they’d been seeking, a man accused of leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases. Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Kovarik was captured by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden. Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Christian says law enforcement developed information about Kovarik’s whereabouts and proceeded to the location. Christian says as law officers tried to arrest Kovarik, he fled on foot into a wooded area and ultimately into a creek. Christian says one officer was injured by a barbed wire fence during the foot pursuit. Kovarik was to be jailed on numerous charges.

Officers Catch Dual High-Speed Chase Suspect

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Law officers Friday caught a suspect they’d been seeking, a man accused of leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases. Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Kovarik was captured by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden. Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Christian says law enforcement developed information about Kovarik’s whereabouts and proceeded to the location. Christian says as law officers tried to arrest Kovarik, he fled on foot into a wooded area and ultimately into a creek. Christian says one officer was injured by a barbed wire fence during the foot pursuit. Kovarik was to be jailed on numerous charges.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement