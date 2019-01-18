TYLER — Law officers Friday caught a suspect they’d been seeking, a man accused of leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases. Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Kovarik was captured by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden. Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Christian says law enforcement developed information about Kovarik’s whereabouts and proceeded to the location. Christian says as law officers tried to arrest Kovarik, he fled on foot into a wooded area and ultimately into a creek. Christian says one officer was injured by a barbed wire fence during the foot pursuit. Kovarik was to be jailed on numerous charges.