Trump to make ‘major announcement’ on shutdown, border

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2019 at 5:37 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening that he will be making a "major announcement" relating to the government shutdown and the United States’ southern border with Mexico on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. from the White House.

The announcement comes as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history approaches a month in length.

Asked in a conversation with reporters at the White House Friday evening if the announcement related to declaring a national emergency to use funds to construct a border wall, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to specify what exactly the announcement would entail.

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back