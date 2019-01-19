DALLAS (AP) — As many as 200 federal workers at Dallas Love Field have been treated to hot dogs and hamburgers donated by members of the city’s aviation department during the partial government shutdown. Department spokesman Chris Perry says Friday’s free lunch was meant to help federal workers at the Dallas-owned airport who are on duty but not getting paid. A grill was set up outside the terminal but inside the airport fence line. Food was provided in a break room. About $500 was donated for groceries.