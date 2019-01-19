Today is Saturday January 19, 2019
Posted/updated on: January 19, 2019 at 6:49 am
Trump to Make ‘Major Announcement’ On Border Shutdown WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’ll be making a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over his border wall continues into its fifth week. Democrats are now proposing hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and improvements to ports of entry from Mexico but nothing for the wall, a House aide said, as the party begins fleshing out its vision of improving border security. The president will be speaking from the Diplomatic Room at 2:00pm.

