Restoration of Mural Damaged by Harvey Almost Complete

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2019 at 2:02 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A historic Houston mural damaged during Hurricane Harvey is nearly restored to its original condition after floodwaters seeped into the structure, causing paint to pop off and mold to grow. African-American muralist John Biggers’ 1953 artwork, “Contribution of Negro Women to American Life and Education,” is expected to be fully repaired before the end of the month, the Houston Chronicle reported . The mural located in the city’s Third Ward features images of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth and poet Phillis Wheatley.

