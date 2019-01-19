Trump Offers a ‘Dreamers’ Deal for Border-Money Proposal WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first. Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a “commonsense compromise both parties should embrace.”