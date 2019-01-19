Today is Saturday January 19, 2019
Bills Hall of Famer Kelly cancer free

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2019 at 2:38 pm
Rich Barnes/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is cancer free once again.

His wife Jill announced the news on Instagram, writing "We finally got the results from Jim's recent MRI...CLEAN!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI...CLEAN! Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good... This extra waiting has been a reminder for me. A reminder to remember the WHO and not the what. The bigger picture and not the present outcome. Although God is in all of it, I needed to be reminded (yet again) that this is not the end of the story. It’s a page. A chapter. It’s part of the greater story. Hope this reminds you that THIS (whatever your “this” is) is NOT the end of the story. Immeasurably more is always in store for those who hope in the Lord! AMEN!

A post shared by Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly) on Jan 18, 2019 at 10:49am PST

Kelly was initially diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his upper jaw in 2013. The cancer then returned in 2014 and again 2018.

He played in Buffalo from 1988-1996 and led the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances between 1991-1994.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2002.

Kelly was selected as the Jimmy V Award winner at last year's ESPYs on ESPN.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

