Rich Barnes/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is cancer free once again.

His wife Jill announced the news on Instagram, writing "We finally got the results from Jim's recent MRI...CLEAN!

Kelly was initially diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his upper jaw in 2013. The cancer then returned in 2014 and again 2018.

He played in Buffalo from 1988-1996 and led the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances between 1991-1994.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2002.

Kelly was selected as the Jimmy V Award winner at last year's ESPYs on ESPN.

