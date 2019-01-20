Today is Sunday January 20, 2019
Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/19

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2019 at 8:11 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115
Charlotte 135, Phoenix 115
Sacramento 103, Detroit 101
Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108
Indiana 111, Dallas 99
Toronto 119, Memphis 90
Boston 113, Atlanta 105
Miami 117, Chicago 103
Houston 138, L.A. Lakers 134
Denver 124, Cleveland 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, L.A. Kings 1
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida 4, Nashville 2
Minnesota 2, Columbus 1
Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3
Calgary 5, Edmonton 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

