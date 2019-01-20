iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115 Charlotte 135, Phoenix 115 Sacramento 103, Detroit 101 Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108 Indiana 111, Dallas 99 Toronto 119, Memphis 90 Boston 113, Atlanta 105 Miami 117, Chicago 103 Houston 138, L.A. Lakers 134 Denver 124, Cleveland 102 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2 Colorado 7, L.A. Kings 1 St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2 Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3 Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2 Florida 4, Nashville 2 Minnesota 2, Columbus 1 Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3 Calgary 5, Edmonton 2 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/19

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2019 at 8:11 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115

Charlotte 135, Phoenix 115

Sacramento 103, Detroit 101

Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108

Indiana 111, Dallas 99

Toronto 119, Memphis 90

Boston 113, Atlanta 105

Miami 117, Chicago 103

Houston 138, L.A. Lakers 134

Denver 124, Cleveland 102



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, L.A. Kings 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Minnesota 2, Columbus 1

Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 5, Edmonton 2



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back